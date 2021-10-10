-
Santa Barbara County leaders said Thursday they're disappointed by a nearly unanimous Congressional committee vote on Wednesday regarding nearly 1400…
A U.S. Senate hearing will consider on Thursday the preservation of 245,000 acres of land along the Central Coast. An effort to expand both the Los Padres…
A rental car safety bill is headed to the U.S. Senate after passage in the House on Thursday.The legislation was introduced in the House by Central Coast…
Two powerful women in Congress are making a push for more stringent oil industry safety standards on the Central Coast. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) and Rep.…
A Central Coast landmark is on the path to becoming a National Monument. A bill introduced in Congress by Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) would permanently…
From the moment Central Coast Congresswoman Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara) announced her plans to retire at the end of this term, candidates looking to fill…
In light of the recent marriage equality ruling by the US Supreme Court, a Central Coast lawmaker wants to strike gendered terms from the federal code.…
A bill in congress, HR 1157, may decide how the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will move forward with a planned housing development. The issue…
Laura Burton Capps, the daughter of Rep. Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara) says she does not plan to run for her mother's seat next year."It would be the…
The office of Central Coast Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian (R-San Luis Obispo) said Thursday that the politician plans to announce his bid on Friday for…