San Luis Obispo County is loosening some of its COVID-19 requirements and is now operating in the state’s less restrictive red tier.County Health Officer…
The U.S. Supreme Court is telling California that it can't bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can keep—for now—a ban…
A sweeping motion by California’s governor lifting regional stay-home-orders now puts the state back into a four-tier system, with Central Coast counties…
Business owners in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are reacting to the possibility of another stay-at-home order. While some are once again…
With California's purple tier COVID-19 restrictions, gyms can only be open for outdoor workouts. But a coalition of more than 25 fitness centers…
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in SLO County, the city of San Luis Obispo says it’ll be stepping up enforcement to ensure people are complying with…
Local restaurant owners have been under pressure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic; now the colder temperatures and rain will bring new…
Los Angeles County has banned haunted house attractions and festivals this Halloween, and the LA County health department is also recommending parents not…
With music venues closed and COVID-19 restrictions in place, musicians have been out of work for months. Now local musicians are circulating a petition,…
San Luis Obispo County officials have released a framework for reopening the county—called the START guide—emphasizing that it's a draft outline. At times…