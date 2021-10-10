-
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning the public not to eat, and to throw out, certain salad kits from Salinas Valley…
-
The number of people sickened by the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region has increased. As of Wednesday, at least…
-
In an instance of déjà vu, there’s a new E.coli outbreak in late November linked to romaine lettuce. The outbreak was quickly traced to romaine lettuce…
-
The recent multi-state E. coli outbreak that had people tossing out romaine lettuce since Thanksgiving has been partially traced to a farm in Santa…
-
As the Food and Drug Administration continues investigating the E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from California, literally tons of lettuce are…
-
UPDATE Nov. 27, 2018: The Federal Drug Administration says its investigation has narrowed down the source of the current E. coli outbreak to romaine…