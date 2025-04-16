-
A $2.3 million storm drain project in Grover Beach has been put on hold due to aging sewer infrastructure that city officials say must be addressed before construction can move forward. City council members this week discussed a proposed sewage rate increase that would help fund the necessary upgrades.
