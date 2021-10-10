-
The Cal Poly Theatre Department is exploring a new type of storytelling that’s meant for this moment in time. The experimental production called Shelter…
Repair work has begun on a section of Highway 1 on Big Sur’s south coast after a debris flow washed out both lanes. You’ll learn about local businesses…
After several years of planning and overcoming financial hurdles, construction is set to start this month on San Luis Obispo County’s new regional, public…
The city of San Luis Obispo is clearing a homeless encampment along the Bob Jones Trail. This comes a week after SLOPD found the body of a man inside one…
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and organizations that help survivors of domestic violence on the Central Coast report an uptick in calls,…
Plans for more affordable, supportive housing in San Luis Obispo County are underway, and the project may signal an end to a south county skirmish over…
Efforts to keep homeless populations safe from harsh conditions continue this week as freeze warnings are to remain in effect through Tuesday on the…
Tuesday and Wednesday could see the strongest storm to hit the Central Coast since a Pacific storm last March slammed into the area.The bulk of the…