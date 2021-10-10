-
Santa Barbara’s 95th annual Old Spanish Days—or Fiesta—is underway. The festival, which runs Wednesday through Sunday, is a celebration of Santa Barbara’s…
-
The 44th annual Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration starts Friday, and continues throughout the weekend at Alameda Park. Saturday's parade up State…
-
Businesses and roads opened Tuesday afternoon after a gas line break in Santa Barbara shut down a portion of the lower State Street area.The Santa Barbara…
-
City Police in Santa Barbara will be strictly enforcing bicycle laws in the downtown area Tuesday and Wednesday. Peter Brown the City's Mobility…
-
Santa Barbara's popular State Street was designated Wednesday as one of the ten best streets in the nation by the American Planning Association (APA).Each…