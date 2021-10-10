-
The Santa Barbara Unified School District has adopted a new grading policy for secondary students—grades 7-12—as they continue with distance learning.By a…
-
California’s public television stations have joined with the state’s county school superintendents to launch a new online service for educators and…
-
It’s been seven weeks since Central Coast schools closed in-person classrooms and began teaching students virtually. The change was radical and…
-
On this week’s Issues & Ideas, one Central Coast community is helping teachers fight affordability issues by housing them on school district land. Also,…
-
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, let's talk about how we can best support and value the work of educators who make a difference in the lives of our…
-
San Luis Coastal Unified School District teachers and district leaders recently reached a tentative agreement regarding workload and salaries.Assistant…
-
Teachers and district leaders are coming together Friday to hammer out differences over work load and salaries in the San Luis Coastal Unified School…
-
Teachers in San Luis Obispo County's Lucia Mar School District are preparing to show their frustration Tuesday night over a contract salary issue.Their…
-
Summer break is quickly coming to an end for most students along the Central Coast, but for the teachers at San Luis Obispo High School these final…
-
It may be time for a serious education revolution. A revolution to emancipate students from the deadening experience of trudging through a system that is…