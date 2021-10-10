-
Quynh and David Rathkamp made a dramatic transition in their lives. They both gave up successful medical practices to save the world one beer at a time.…
Fredericksburg has been the go-to travel destination in the Texas Hill Country for close to a century. Peaches are distinctive in Fredericksburg, as the…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Brewmaster, Rick Green and his assistant Riley Smith at Fredericksburg Brewing Company in downtown Fredericksburg,…
Texas-based country and western musician John Arthur Martinez has written more than 700 songs, and produced 13 albums including his latest, "San Antonio…
The Highland Lakes region of the Texas Hill Country is less than an hour from Austin, but it’s a world apart.Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with locals…
A visit with the brewmaster and assistant brewmaster at Fredericksburg Brewing Company in downtown Fredericksburg, Texas. Brewmaster Rick Green…
It all started with a peach orchard planted in 1928 and a roadside fruit stand in Fredericksburg, Texas.Today, in addition to fresh peaches, Fischer &…
Thirty year-old Doug Lewis owner of Lewis Wines along with his partner Duncan McNabb, operate their winery in the heart of the Texas Hill Country near…
Burnet County’s Highlands Lakes Region is less than an hour’s drive from the urban buzz of Austin, Texas but it’s a world apart. Hiking, biking, boating,…