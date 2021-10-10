-
While the Trump Administration has worked to dismantle protections for transgender people, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the Civil Rights Act of…
-
LGBTQ+ rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon died on April 9 at the age of 95. Lyon and her longterm partner Del Martin were the first California couple to get…
-
Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo announced this week the university is adding gender-affirming care to its slate of student healthcare services. It will…
-
San Luis Obispo's Cal Poly and the other California State universities don't provide hormone replacement therapy for students, but University of…
-
How far have we come? And how far do we still have to go to understand, and make adjustments in, how we view and speak about gender, sexuality and…
-
Local activists took to the front lawn of the San Luis Obispo Veteran’s Hall Monday afternoon to protest President Trump’s tweet suggesting a ban on…
-
Phillippa Bisou is the board president of the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network, or SBTAN. Friday on the UC Santa Barbara campus, SBTAN is…
-
Broadcast date: 3/16/17Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) individuals face discrimination in almost all aspects of their lives. They are often…
-
A year ago the "It gets Better" project went viral with messages of hope for bullied gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender teens - how are we doing…