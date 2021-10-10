-
California voters will decide this fall on a dozen ballot measures, including one measure that would exempt gig companies from a law that makes it harder…
-
Eleazar Sosa, a vineyard manager in Greenfield, oversees a crew of about 20 who monitor the vines for disease, control irrigation and harvest the wine…
-
Strawberries and wine grapes remain the top two agricultural crops in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. And crops and cattle are still…
-
The latest crop statistics for San Luis Obispo County are out, and in 2018, San Luis Obispo’s agriculture industry exceeded one billion dollars in overall…
-
The commercial strawberry crops grown in Santa Barbara County were worth almost a half a billion dollars last year alone. That’s according to the 2016…
-
San Luis Obispo County’s agricultural crops were worth $915 million dollars last year. The county’s agricultural commissioner, Martin Settevendemie,…
-
This week's heat wave hit during mid-harvest for many local wine-grape growers—one of the Central Coast's top crops.Hot temperatures greatly speed up the…
-
For many local farmers, rainfall during this critical drought was a welcome sound.In the Paso Robles area, where some of the biggest rainfall totals were…
-
Crops in San Luis Obispo County are dropping in value, likely a result of the ongoing drought according to statistics released Tuesday.The San Luis Obispo…
-
When you walk around Tablas Creek vineyard in Paso Robles, there are few obvious signs that California is in one of its worst droughts on record.“It…