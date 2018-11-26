Journeys of Discovery: Texas Hill Country’s Highland Lakes getaway

The Highland Lakes region of the Texas Hill Country is less than an hour from Austin, but it’s a world apart.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with locals who share insights about unique places to stay, outdoor activities, and talk about Texas’s world-class wines produced in the Highland Lakes region.

Cherry Springs Swing from the album Rodeo Night was performed by award-winning Marble Falls Texas-based country singer/songwriter John Arthur Martinez

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.