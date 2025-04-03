© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara food vendors face stricter inspections starting this week

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM PDT
The City of Santa Barbara’s Vendor Enforcement Team is led by the Fire Department and supported by bilingual City staff and law enforcement officers.
santabarbaraca.gov
The City of Santa Barbara’s Vendor Enforcement Team is led by the Fire Department and supported by bilingual City staff and law enforcement officers.

The City Santa Barbara is cracking down on illegal sidewalk vending. Starting this week, the fire department will inspect food carts for safety violations.

According to fire officials, open flames, propane tanks and grease can pose serious fire risks, so enforcing the rules is important.

Inspectors will make sure each vendor has a business license, health permit and a cart size that meets limits. Vendors are also prohibited from setting up within 5 feet of crosswalks, fire hydrants, or bus stops. Gas generators are banned.

Sidewalk vending was mostly illegal before 2019, but the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act changed that.

To help vendors comply, the city offers an online guide and assistance by phone or in person. Vendors are encouraged to utilize these resources to make sure they are operating legally.
Tags
City of Santa BarbaraSafe Sidewalk Vending ActSidewalk vending
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content