Santa Barbara food vendors face stricter inspections starting this week

The City Santa Barbara is cracking down on illegal sidewalk vending. Starting this week, the fire department will inspect food carts for safety violations.

According to fire officials, open flames, propane tanks and grease can pose serious fire risks, so enforcing the rules is important.

Inspectors will make sure each vendor has a business license, health permit and a cart size that meets limits. Vendors are also prohibited from setting up within 5 feet of crosswalks, fire hydrants, or bus stops. Gas generators are banned.

Sidewalk vending was mostly illegal before 2019, but the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act changed that.