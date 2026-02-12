Analysis finds thousands of idle oil wells near schools and parks in California

A new analysis from the Center for Biological Diversity says thousands of idle oil and gas wells across California are located near schools, hospitals and parks, including hundreds on the Central Coast.

The report found at least 4,400 idle oil and gas wells statewide sit within 3,200 feet of what the state considers a “sensitive site,” including childcare centers, healthcare facilities and schools. California law now prohibits new oil drilling within that same distance because of health risks associated with pollution.

Idle wells no longer produce oil and gas. But the center’s researchers say wells can still leak methane, as well as hazardous chemicals like benzene.

“There are 123 idle wells scattered in and around Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria,” said Emily Diaz-Loar, a staff scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity. “Our analysis found far too many examples of idle wells that could threaten the health and safety of thousands of young, sick, and elderly Californians.”

Diaz-Loar says communities should not have to worry about contamination from unplugged wells.

“People should feel safe,” she said. “They shouldn't have to worry about explosions caused by methane leaks or their air and water being contaminated by unplugged idle wells.”

On the Central Coast, the report identifies at least 24 schools and healthcare facilities in Santa Barbara County that are within 3,200 feet of an idle well. In Monterey County, researchers counted more than 470 idle wells, with most located above groundwater sources.

According to research published through the National Library of Medicine, people who live near oil and gas wells are more likely to experience respiratory problems.