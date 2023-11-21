© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
The Rock Community Radio seeks help after windstorm topples Morro Bay tower

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published November 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM PST
Windstorm topples over the Rock Community Radio's tower.
Photo Courtesy of Hal Abrams.
A local radio station is asking the community to help them get back on the air— heavy winds last week blew down their radio tower and antenna.

The Rock Community Radio is a nonprofit community radio station that serves Morro Bay and Paso Robles.

Last Wednesday, the station’s founder, Hal Abrams, said he got a call that the high winds had knocked down their antenna.

“Our antenna was undamaged but the entire tower collapsed,” Abrams said.

The damage knocked out the signal for Morro Bay.

To get back on the air, they need to find a new location for the tower there, though Abrams said that could take a lot of time and money. They’re depending on donations to fund the rebuild.

The station is still broadcasting in Paso Robles where they have another tower.
Amanda Wernik
Amanda Wernik is a reporter and substitute announcer at KCBX. She graduated from Cal Poly with a BS in Journalism. During her time at Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor for KCPR Radio and as an intern for the CJ Silas Show on ESPN Radio.
