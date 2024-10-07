Cal Poly students reflect on Hamas attacks one year later

Local university students are honoring the more than 1,200 people who were killed during the Hamas attacks on October 7. The students set up an exhibit on campus to reflect on the attacks exactly one year later.

Hundreds of posters stood on wooden stakes – each bearing the face of a person who was murdered at an electronic music festival during the attack.

Lauren Bandari organized the exhibit. She's the Executive Director of SLO Hillel, a Jewish club on campus.

"All of us in the Jewish world are walking around today with heavier hearts, but it's not ending today. It's already… the… today marks 365 days, but the war is continuing. And I know the whole world aches for the pain that has happened in the Middle East. We're all sad that people have died and continue to die, and we yearn for peace," Bandari said.

Bandari said the posters were meant to humanize the victims.

Rebecca Inlander is a part of SLO Hillel. She helped set-up the exhibit.

“I've kind of numbed out my grief. I've had family members who were killed on October 7th and cousins who were murdered in captivity, and so I think that I've kind of had a really hard time grieving. But, this one year mark, it's kind of the first time I've let myself feel sadness,” Inlander said.

The October 7 attack provoked a furious response by Israel that has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians and led to fears of a wider Mideast war. A pro-Palestinian demonstration that was planned in San Luis Obispo today apparently failed to materialize.

Inlander said she is taking the day to stay away from social media and reflect on the family members she has lost in Israel, and to pray for peace.

People are also gathering at Congregation Beth David in San Luis Obispo Monday evening to support community members who have been affected by the October 7 attack. Due to security concerns, attendees need to register beforehand.