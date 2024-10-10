Central Coast donors sought to help alleviate blood shortage

The American Red Cross is urging Central Coast residents to donate blood because of a shortage due to the recent Florida hurricanes.

According to the organization, hundreds of blood drives were canceled as a result of Helene and Milton. This shortage in Florida and the southeast is now affecting the national blood supply.

Sivani Babu, a volunteer spokesperson with the Red Cross, said that’s why they are asking communities outside the affected areas, like the Central Coast, to step up.

“The consequence of not having enough of a supply of blood donations means that it impacts people's lives,” Babu said. “I mean, everyday people need blood transfusions, need platelets– need the products that come from blood donations.”

Several blood drives are scheduled in the Central Coast in the coming weeks, including Monday in Santa Barbara and next Thursday in Goleta.

Anyone who donates this month will receive either a $10 Amazon gift card or be entered to win a $5,000 prize.