Central Coast groups respond to LA fire emergency

What could be considered the worst fire disaster in the history of Los Angeles County is seeing some support from its neighbors to the north.

Santa Barbara County-based Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization, has deployed close to 20 of its emergency response members to deliver essential medical supplies to shelters, community health centers and free clinics.

Bria Burkholz spokesperson for Direct Relief says that shelters are receiving an incredible amount of support from the community, and those who were displaced had little time to prepare.

“Many people have left medicines, medical devices, medical supplies that they need to manage their everyday conditions, for example, diabetes,” Burkholz said.

Other Central Coast organizations are supporting people impacted by the fires. Individuals and businesses are pitching in, including hotels that are offering discounted rates to evacuees. The 805 UndocuFund started a disaster relief fund for people in Ventura County impacted by the Kenneth fire.

Central Coast fire agencies have also sent personnel and equipment to Los Angeles.