© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County extends its shelter crisis declaration again

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:24 PM PST
A shelter crisis declaration has been extended in San Luis Obispo County, saving transitional housing program, Cabins for Change, from a potential closure.
Gabriela Fernandez
A shelter crisis declaration has been extended in San Luis Obispo County, saving transitional housing program, Cabins for Change, from a potential closure.

For the third year in a row, San Luis Obispo County has extended its shelter crisis declaration. The declaration saved a transitional housing program from a potential closure.

The declaration allows the county to deliver and speed-up funds for emergency shelters on county property like, Cabins for Change. Opened in 2022, the shelter has 20 beds. Clients can stay for 90 days and get help finding stable, permanent housing. They are also paired with a case manager who assists with job applications, medical issues and obtaining important documents.

“We work with them on a broad spectrum of services depending on what their individual needs are and depending on their goals,” Nichols said.

Janna Nichols is executive director of 5 cities homeless coalition, which operates Cabins for Change. She said the declaration means that shelter funding will continue on county property. Countywide, she said only about 20% of the shelter beds needed are available.

“And so this program along with the many other shelter programs that we have countywide are vital to making sure that people are safe and then have the supporting services that they need to move forward,” she said.

Nichols said since Cabins for Change kicked off it’s permanently housed 65% of its clients. The latest extension is set to expire at the end of the year.

San Luis Obispo County counted 1,175 people experiencing homelessness in 2024. It was a 19-percent decrease from the 2022 count.
Tags
Central Coast News temporary housingCabins for ChangeGrover Beach5Cities Homeless Coalition
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content