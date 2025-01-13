SLO County extends its shelter crisis declaration again

For the third year in a row, San Luis Obispo County has extended its shelter crisis declaration. The declaration saved a transitional housing program from a potential closure.

The declaration allows the county to deliver and speed-up funds for emergency shelters on county property like, Cabins for Change. Opened in 2022, the shelter has 20 beds. Clients can stay for 90 days and get help finding stable, permanent housing. They are also paired with a case manager who assists with job applications, medical issues and obtaining important documents.

“We work with them on a broad spectrum of services depending on what their individual needs are and depending on their goals,” Nichols said.

Janna Nichols is executive director of 5 cities homeless coalition, which operates Cabins for Change. She said the declaration means that shelter funding will continue on county property. Countywide, she said only about 20% of the shelter beds needed are available.

“And so this program along with the many other shelter programs that we have countywide are vital to making sure that people are safe and then have the supporting services that they need to move forward,” she said.

Nichols said since Cabins for Change kicked off it’s permanently housed 65% of its clients. The latest extension is set to expire at the end of the year.

San Luis Obispo County counted 1,175 people experiencing homelessness in 2024. It was a 19-percent decrease from the 2022 count.