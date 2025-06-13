Air Force proposal to increase SpaceX launches at Vandenberg draws local pushback

The U.S. Air Force is proposing to double the number of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, up to 100 annually, under a new draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) released this week.

The proposal also includes flights from a newer, larger version of the Falcon 9. Military officials say the increase would support national security and expand commercial space operations, potentially bringing economic growth to the Central Coast.

But some residents near the base say the noise and vibrations from current launches are already disruptive and fear the impacts will only worsen.

“After every launch, my pictures are crooked on the walls,” said longtime resident Sally Isaacson. “On one occasion, a large and historical family painting from the 1800s that my parents brought from Ireland fell off the wall and ripped irreparably.”

At a public hearing this week, Lompoc resident Janice Keller criticized the draft report’s language, saying it downplays the effects.

“If you live in Lompoc, you would know firsthand the unacceptable consequences of the current number of launches. Last Sunday morning I was already awake, but still in bed. My windows started to rattle and I could hear the glasses in my kitchen cabinet clanking against each other—the pictures on my wall shifted.”

The draft EIS acknowledges the project could increase noise and temporary air quality impacts, but concludes that most of the sound, such as sonic booms, would remain on base and wouldn’t significantly affect surrounding communities.

Others expressed concern about early morning or nighttime launches. Lompoc resident Jörg Blishka suggested limiting launch windows. “I don't understand why launches cannot happen during the day when they're commercial in nature,” he said.