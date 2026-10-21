Central Coast Sessions: A Benefit for KCBX Public Radio

Join us for the second annual Central Coast Sessions!

We'll have live performances from 10 spectacular local bands, you’ll have the opportunity to shop KCBX and Live Oak Music Festival merchandise, try your luck in a raffle featuring dozens of goods and services donated by our local business partners, take part in an exclusive Rod & Hammer spirits tasting, and enjoy tasty food and beverages from The Rock’s on-site restaurant.

We will also be honoring the lives of Frank Lanzone, who served as KCBX’s president and general manager since 1980, and 38-year station operations manager Hank Hadley. If you have been wondering about the best way to share a memory or send your regards, please join us for this day of community connection and celebration of Hank and Frank’s lifelong commitment to public radio.

After more than 50 years on the Central Coast, KCBX is here to stay, thanks to your support, as your 100% community-funded public radio station. We look forward to celebrating with you alongside hundreds of fellow listeners, supporters, and music lovers of the Central Coast!

