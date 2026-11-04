Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve: Songs for the Season

Celebrate the holidays with Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve at Songs for the Season. Enjoy savory bites from local chefs, desserts from community bakers, and wine while California Americana band, Rough House plays.

New this year is a wine pull where every entrant takes home a bottle (some valued up to $200). The raffle and silent auction offer Central Coast experiences such as wine tastings and Hearst Castle tours, plus gift certificates for local restaurants and services.

All proceeds protect and restore Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Prize list and sponsors: fiscaliniranchpreserve.org.