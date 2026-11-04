Joel Harrison Quartet

Former Berkeley resident and professional guitarist Joel Harrison returns to California for a fantastical journey into Miles Davis' iconic 1970 record, "In a Silent Way." This one-night only concert will feature a hand-picked quartet consisting of the Bay Area's finest and most creative musicians, whom will also perform some of Harrison's original music. Joel has recently released a live record from the Big Ears Festival of this same music. However, this unique band's approach will be to "make it new."