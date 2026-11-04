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Joel Harrison Quartet

Joel Harrison Quartet

Former Berkeley resident and professional guitarist Joel Harrison returns to California for a fantastical journey into Miles Davis' iconic 1970 record, "In a Silent Way." This one-night only concert will feature a hand-picked quartet consisting of the Bay Area's finest and most creative musicians, whom will also perform some of Harrison's original music. Joel has recently released a live record from the Big Ears Festival of this same music. However, this unique band's approach will be to "make it new."

Anderson Social
40
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Anderson Social
805-878-0090
info@anderson.social
https://anderson.social/music/b30a85f5-8f17-4b43-a314-c74c3ab3fa69

Artist Group Info

https://joelharrison.com/
Anderson Social
951 Monterey Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 878-0090
info@anderson.social
https://anderson.social/