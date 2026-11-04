Joel Harrison Quartet
Joel Harrison Quartet
Former Berkeley resident and professional guitarist Joel Harrison returns to California for a fantastical journey into Miles Davis' iconic 1970 record, "In a Silent Way." This one-night only concert will feature a hand-picked quartet consisting of the Bay Area's finest and most creative musicians, whom will also perform some of Harrison's original music. Joel has recently released a live record from the Big Ears Festival of this same music. However, this unique band's approach will be to "make it new."
Anderson Social
40
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Anderson Social
805-878-0090
info@anderson.social
Artist Group Info
Anderson Social
951 Monterey StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 878-0090
info@anderson.social