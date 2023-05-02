Arroyo Grande City Council phasing out affordable childcare programs

The Arroyo Grande City Council is phasing out their affordable preschool and childcare programs.

The city has offered affordable childcare programs since the mid-1990s. They provide specialty camps and morning classes which can serve over 100 local children at a time.

But the city said there are only 40 children enrolled right now, and the Mark M. Millis Community Center where the program is held is falling apart. The building was built in the 1970s and would cost nearly 6 million dollars to replace it.

Bill Robeson is Arroyo Grande’s Director of Public Works.

“We don’t have much longer until we need to do some really significant replacement and cost allocation.”

Government officials also said revenue for the childcare program has always been low for the city, sometimes in the negative. Hiring for the program has also become more difficult because the City is only able to offer positions with low-benefits.

The decision to strike the programs affects dozens of working class families in the area who depend on the service. At the last city council meeting, several parents asked the City to move the program to another building — rather than striking it completely.

Stacy Hall is one of the parents who advocated to keep the city’s affordable childcare programs.

“This program was a huge lifeline for my kids and my family. Please continue to keep this valuable program open and running. We’re going to put our kids first and do the right things for our kids,” Hall said.

Hall asked the city to consider finding another building where they can continue these programs.

In the end, Council voted to strike the program in a 5-0 vote, and asked City Staff to provide a list of childcare providers for affected families.

The Mark M. Millis Community Center will continue to hold other public activities in the building, but will strike all preschool and childcare services starting in fall.