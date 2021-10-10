-
A water-saving rebate program that led hundreds of people in Arroyo Grande to take out their green lawns during the years of 2009 to 2015 in exchange for…
In a press briefing Tuesday, April 13, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced Paul Flores has been arrested for the murder of Kristin…
The Mask Map is a website where people can post their opinions and experiences on whether a store or other business is following pandemic-related mask…
As SLO County COVID-19 cases rise and the demand for testing is increasing, three more county libraries are closing because librarians and other staff are…
Since mid-March, parents say leaders of Camp Fire Central Coast went radio silent. Then came evictions on the organization’s properties for unpaid…
Choosing not to–or forgetting to–wear a mask in parts of California could cost you. The city of Monterey is now citing people not wearing masks, and the…
All bars across San Luis Obispo County are now ordered to close for the weekend, to "avoid large congregations of individuals in close proximity within a…
California is giving the green light for movie theaters and gyms to reopen as of June 12, but not all businesses will be ready. KCBX News spoke to local…
The widely-respected former Central Coast politician and community leader Katcho Achadjian died Thursday.Khatchik 'Katcho' Achadjian was a politician…
The future of San Luis Obispo County’s Five Cities Fire Authority will be in the hands of a select group of voters in the upcoming election. The fire…