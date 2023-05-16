Lawsuit alleges state agency used outdated environmental reviews to approve Arroyo Grande oil wells

A nonprofit organization is suing a state oil regulator for approving more than 20 new oil wells across San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles Counties.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Stanford Law School Environmental Law Clinic filed the lawsuit last week. It’s against the state’s Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM. The two organizations allege that CalGEM approved 21 new oil wells in Arroyo Grande and Long Beach based on outdated environmental reviews.

CalGEM used an environmental review from 2004 to approve six new oil wells in Arroyo Grande. The Center for Biological Diversity says the agency also relied on an expired study to approve fifteen new oil wells in the Long Beach area.

Senior Attorney Liz Jones said the wells are too close to homes, beaches and biodiverse habitats.

“There's a large body of evidence that says that living so close to oil and gas can result in things like higher rates of asthma and other respiratory issues. And so that's a really huge concern in San Luis Obispo,” Jones said.

The lawsuit alleged the environmental reviews used do not consider the effects these oil wells could have on public health and the climate.

A 2018 study by the Colorado School of Public Health found that living within 500 feet of an oil and gas facility can affect people’s neurological, developmental and overall health.

Both oil fields in Long Beach and Arroyo Grande are planned to be at least 3,200 feet away from homes in the area. CalGEM proposed the idea in 2021 in response to high asthma rates found around oil fields.

CalGEM also approved 15 new oil wells in Long Beach’s Wilmington neighborhood, which is already known for its high cancer and asthma rates . Jones said the new oil wells in this area will be less than 1,000 feet away from a public beach.

“That is really just not appropriate under our environmental laws. You can't rely on an outdated review like that,” Jones said.

Jones also said the 2004 environmental review CalGEM used for SLO County only allows for 125 wells to be approved in the area. But according to the lawsuit, a total of 160 oil wells have now been approved since 2004.

In a statement provided to KCBX, a CalGEM representative said they do not comment on pending legislation.

Arroyo Grande’s oil field is currently owned by Sentinel Peak Resources. At a SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting in 2021, company representative Jeremy Vanderziel said they’re handling their oil production in SLO County responsibly.

“We’re committed to operational excellence, keeping in mind that we understand that we are stewards of precious resources in this county and other counties,” Vanderziel said.

Sentinel Peak Resources did not respond to a request for comment on the new lawsuit by air time.

The debate over oil wells comes as California is transitioning to carbon-free energy production, but many pro-oil advocates say oil wells like this are needed to help meet energy demand until then.

