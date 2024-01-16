© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Hundreds of birders flocked to the central coast for the Morro Bay Bird Festival

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published January 16, 2024 at 9:52 AM PST
Birders at the Morro Bay Marina
Sarina Grossi
Birders at the Morro Bay Marina during the Morro Bay Bird Festival.

Birdwatchers and local community members flocked to Morro Bay to check out the 27th annual Morro Bay Bird Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 200 events, including field trips or bird walks across the county.

Some of the events were also made to educate children about birds and other species. The Community Family Day was held inside the Morro Bay Community Center.

Freddie Howell is one of the organizers of the festival. She said it’s important for children to learn about the wildlife around them.

“You see birds everywhere and the more you know, the more you will be able to protect them and appreciate them,” Howell said.

Some kids got to meet and learn about different animals at the Curious Critters booth. Others learned about what owls eat at the Owl Pellet Dissection booth. Young people also got the opportunity to attend other nature-based activities, like going on bird walks.

Lara Tseng is a 17-year-old birder. She led one of the youth-based bird walks on the Morro Bay Marina. She said it’s a great hobby for young people.

“I think birding really helps you slow down and just appreciate you know all the small things around you,” Tseng said. “So not only do you start appreciating the birds, but you start appreciating the bugs, the butterflies, the plants, you know, the mammals, which I think it's just really great.”

The festival also hosted a bazaar, or a marketplace, that highlighted 24 booths including artists, birding gear vendors and local non-profits. About 1,000 people registered to attend this year’s bird-themed events, according to a festival spokesperson.
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
