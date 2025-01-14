How to be wildfire ready amid red flag fire warnings on the Central Coast

With a red flag warning in effect through Wednesday, the National Weather Service is recommending that San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties prepare for increased fire risks. Strong winds are forecast for inland parts of the region, raising the threat of fast-moving wildfires. Here are some ways to be wildfire ready:

Have an evacuation plan

Taylor Poisall, with the American Red Cross of Central California, emphasized the importance of creating a detailed plan in case the County issues an emergency evacuation order.

“A few things to consider or to think about are, ‘where you will go, how you will get there, where you will stay, and what will you take with you?’” Poisall said.

Safe places to evacuate to include:



A hotel/ motel.

The home of friends or relatives a safe distance away.

An evacuation shelter.

An evacuation plan should also include choosing meeting spots and picking an emergency contact who lives outside the area.

The website emergencyslo.org shows active local evacuation orders and warnings. Tips and shelter locations may also be found on the Red Cross emergency app.

Pack a survival kit

Poisall also advises packing an emergency kit with essentials like food, water, medications, toiletries, clothes and important documents ahead of time.

“Gathering those supplies and items from your home takes a lot of time, and sometimes we don't have time in the event of an emergency, like a wildfire, to evacuate,” Poisall said.

She also suggests identifying irreplaceable items, such as family heirlooms, in case residents need to leave quickly.

American Red Cross lists the following items as the bare-minimum supplies needed for a survival kit: