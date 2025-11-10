© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara Supervisors stop Sable Offshore from operating Refugio-linked oil site

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:45 PM PST
The Santa Ynez Unit, Platforms Harmony, Hondo, Heritage. Viewed from atop Farren Road in Goleta, California.
Creative Commons
The Santa Ynez Unit, Platforms Harmony, Hondo, Heritage. Viewed from atop Farren Road in Goleta, California.

After hours of debate, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to uphold an appeal, denying the transfer of key oil and gas permits from ExxonMobil to Sable Offshore Corporation. The decision keeps Sable from legally operating facilities connected to the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who had previously supported the permit transfer, switched his vote after reviewing the company’s legal and regulatory troubles, including criminal charges, California Coastal Commission fines, and other enforcement actions.

“Without spilling a single drop of oil, Sable has managed to push back the reputation of the industry 20 years. If I was another Santa Barbara County gas and oil operator, I'd be livid,” Lavagnino said during the hearing.

Environmental groups called Sable “unfit to operate the dormant facility,” citing the company’s recent history of violations. County staff said the decision reflects concerns over whether Sable currently possesses the skills, training, and resources to safely manage the site.

Representatives for ExxonMobil and Sable argued that the county’s review was too narrow and warned that blocking the transfer could trigger legal action.

"The county cannot unjustifiably deny the Exxon Mobil asset affiliates the ability to exit from the permits despite the sale of the facilities. Doing so would infringe on their constitutionally protected rights and substantially impede the performance of the contract that Exxon Mobil has with Sable,” Laura Kaplan, an ExxonMobil representative, told the board.

“Exxon Mobil will continue to exercise its legal rights to ensure the permits are transferred and will seek to recover from the county all damages incurred," Kaplan said.

County staff will reconvene on Dec. 16 to finalize the denial and prepare formal findings.

The vote leaves the permits in legal limbo, keeping the future of offshore oil production off the Santa Barbara coast uncertain.
Tags
Environment and Energy Santa Barbara County Board of SupervisorsSable Offshore Corporationoil productionRefugio Oil Spillcrude oil
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content