California sues Trump administration over order to restart Central Coast oil pipelines

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration, alleging federal officials unlawfully authorized the restart of an oil pipeline system along the state’s Central Coast.

The lawsuit, filed against the U.S. Department of Energy, challenges an order issued by Energy Secretary Chris Wright under the Defense Production Act. The order directs Texas-based Sable Offshore Corp. to prioritize oil production and transportation from the Las Flores Pipeline System, citing a national energy emergency.

Bonta and other state officials argue no such emergency exists and say the order oversteps federal authority, bypassing California law and existing court rulings.

“We are seeking essentially injunction relief to block and strike down Secretary Wright’s order as being unlawful for multiple reasons,” Bonta said. “It doesn't comply with the Defense Production Act, violates separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches, and infringes upon our state sovereignty here in California.”

According to Sable, oil began flowing through the Las Flores pipeline system near the Santa Barbara coast roughly two weeks ago. The restart comes despite a standing court order tied to the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill, when a pipeline rupture sent thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean. The pipeline system had been shut down for more than a decade following that spill.

Sable says the pipelines have since been repaired and expects to begin selling oil by April 1.

However, multiple California agencies, including State Parks and the State Lands Commission, say they have not approved the restart of oil operations. State officials also argue the company resumed activity without required permits and in potential conflict with court-ordered restrictions.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to block the order and halt pipeline operations altogether. It marks California’s latest legal challenge against federal efforts to restart the pipeline system.

The case is now before a federal court in Northern California.

