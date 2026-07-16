California to launch another lawsuit against Trump Administration over offshore wind

The California Attorney General’s Office announced today it’s planning to file a second lawsuit against the Trump Administration over canceled offshore wind leases in Morro Bay.

Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said it will sue over the Department of Interior’s deal with the power generation company Invenergy.

The department agreed to pay Invenergy more than $111 million to abandon its plans to build offshore wind near the town of Morro Bay.

Last month, the Attorney General’s office announced a similar lawsuit over a deal with Golden State Wind LLC to cancel its lease in Morro Bay.

In a press release, Bonta accused the administration of “using taxpayer money to strike backroom buyouts that make clean-energy projects disappear.”

The Department of Interior has said that as part of its deal with Invenergy, the company will direct funds towards natural gas and geothermal power projects.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum cited national security concerns as a reason for the lease cancellations, and called offshore wind projects costly and unreliable.

