A special report from a professor at UC Davis looks at what could happen if parts of San Luis Obispo County experience flooding this winter equivalent to the high tides that caused massive flooding in Long Beach last month.

A record breaking El Niño event this year means there’s a higher risk of storms this winter, but on top of that, climate change has led to higher sea levels.

Those factors could combine to mean more flooding and more erosion.

“ We can't say with any certainty what will happen,” said Fraser Shilling, the director of the Road Ecology Center at UC Davis. “What we can say is that the risks have gone up.”

According to Shilling, locations that have seemed invulnerable before could potentially experience flooding like that in Long Beach in October.

A screenshot from the online tool Coastal Risk Finder. Shilling’s report used the website to gauge flooding conditions.

Shilling’s report compares different at-risk areas, including Pismo and Avila Beach. It found that areas near Avila Beach along San Luis Obispo Creek could flood and experience erosion.

In Pismo Beach, there could also be flooding, as well as beach loss.

In that case, everything that was previously protected by 200 yards of beach would become exposed to erosion.

Shilling says storms in San Luis Obispo County are not likely to damage expensive or important infrastructure, especially compared to some of the other locations in the report like the San Francisco International Airport.