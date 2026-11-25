The first of this week’s high tides hit ports around the Central Coast Wednesday morning. According to local harbormasters, there’s been minor damage so far.

In Morro Bay, a break between king tides in the morning and high surf in the afternoon may have minimized damage to the harbor. “We just missed having them both happen at the same time,” said Chris Munson, harbor director.

According to Munson, the waves reached the area near Morro Rock and made their way to the dunes. But, most of the flooding in Morro Bay Harbor happened Tuesday. A storage area for the Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol flooded. A liveaboard dock also temporarily lost power.

In the Port of San Luis just a few miles south, the port parking lot and Avila Pier will remain closed until further notice. Harbor patrol chief Matthew Ashton said some ocean water surged into the parking lot but the overall impact from wave conditions have been “fairly mellow.”

In Oceano Dunes, park workers built up protective berms at the Pier Ave parking lot and ramp, which leads up to the pier itself. Jon O’Brien, superintendent of the Oceano Dunes District said no vehicle camping or off-roading is allowed.

Beach goers, O’Brien said, should stay clear of the RV area. “They would have to cross Arroyo Grande Creek and that's pretty deep at this point.”

King tides and high swells will continue Thanksgiving day.

