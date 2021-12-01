SLO County Board of Supervisors vote to redraw county's district lines after full day of public comment

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt a new district map last night that redraws the county's district lines for the next ten years after a full day of public comment.

It's called the Patten Map, named after Arroyo Grande resident Richard Patten who initially drew it, and it substantially changes the district lines for SLO County.

The Patten Map had been championed by the local Republican Party and was approved by the three conservative supervisors — Lynn Compton, John Peschong and Debbie Arnold — over the objections of the two liberal supervisors, Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg.

The other map in consideration was one drawn by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and made more minor changes to the existing districts.

slocounty.ca.gov The map drawn by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce made more minor changes to the existing districts.

The board will meet again on Dec. 7 to introduce an ordinance making the new map official, though opponents of the map may challenge it in court.

The new map splits the North Coast area into three pieces, putting Los Osos in one district and Morro Bay in another.

Meanwhile Cayucos, Cambria and the rest of the North Coast region would be in a third district with the city of Atascadero.

The City of San Luis Obispo remains divided between multiple districts in the Patten Map.

