California budget proposal threatens future of library parks pass program

Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed budget for 2024-25 could put an end to a popular program that grants library card users free entry into state parks– like Montana de Oro and Hearst San Simeon.

The California State Park Foundation, introduced three years ago, aims to eliminate income barriers that prevent people from visiting state parks.

Erica Thatcher from the San Luis Obispo Library explained that without funding, libraries would no longer receive passes for distribution.

“It's disappointing,” Thatcher said. “I think a lot of the people who use our libraries were very excited about having access to these passes.”

The Library Parks Pass, offering free state park vehicle day use entry– which typically costs up to $40 dollars– has become a valuable resource for communities.

Rachel Norton, with the California State Park Foundation, said the program provides equitable access to the physical and mental health benefits of visiting state parks.

“It allows folks that may not be able to afford the entrance fee to see or visit a park to go,” Norton said.

Potential financial challenges for the state, including a projected $37.86 billion shortfall, may have influenced the decision to cut the program.

According to Norton, making library park passes permanent would cost the state only about $9 million– a fraction of California's total budget exceeding $291 billion.

“It's not very expensive to run from the perspective of the state government,” Norton said.

In response to the program’s impending discontinuation, the California State Park Foundation is taking action. They are launching a petition, drafting a letter to lawmakers and urging the public to call on legislators to reconsider the funding cut.

Updates on California's budget are expected in May.

Funding for The California State Park Adventure Pass, which provides fourth graders with year-long access to over 50 parks, will be maintained.