24th Congressional District candidates Carbajal and Cole express differing priorities

San Luis Obispo County voters will choose a congressional representative for California’s 24th district in the upcoming election. This year Democrat Salud Carbajal is up against Republican Thomas Cole.

Carbajal is running for his 5th term in Congress. He said part of his plan would be to continue growing the economy on the Central Coast if reelected.

“We've created 13,000 jobs, and I hope to be able to continue to bring those resources and investments to the community,” Carbajal said.

Carbajal’s campaign said he will focus on issues such as housing, health care, the cost of groceries and child care.

Thomas Cole’s campaign website said some of his priorities are restricting immigration, supporting school vouchers, and drilling for oil and natural gas.

“I would be looking at peace, stopping the proxy wars, and I'll be looking at trying to get our borders safe and secure, fully vetted,” Cole said.

In a pinned post to Cole’s X account, he said he would also propose legislation that would require DNA testing and creation of an identity database for everyone who attends public school, receives food stamps, or welfare, among other social services.

