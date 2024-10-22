© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
24th Congressional District candidates Carbajal and Cole express differing priorities

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published October 22, 2024 at 11:55 AM PDT
Congressman Salud Carbajal (L), who represents the 24th District of California, is facing opposition with Thomas Cole (R) in the upcoming general election.
Congressman Carbajal's office (L), Thomas Cole (R)
San Luis Obispo County voters will choose a congressional representative for California’s 24th district in the upcoming election. This year Democrat Salud Carbajal is up against Republican Thomas Cole.

Carbajal is running for his 5th term in Congress. He said part of his plan would be to continue growing the economy on the Central Coast if reelected.

“We've created 13,000 jobs, and I hope to be able to continue to bring those resources and investments to the community,” Carbajal said.

Carbajal’s campaign said he will focus on issues such as housing, health care, the cost of groceries and child care.

Thomas Cole’s campaign website said some of his priorities are restricting immigration, supporting school vouchers, and drilling for oil and natural gas.

“I would be looking at peace, stopping the proxy wars, and I'll be looking at trying to get our borders safe and secure, fully vetted,” Cole said.

In a pinned post to Cole’s X account, he said he would also propose legislation that would require DNA testing and creation of an identity database for everyone who attends public school, receives food stamps, or welfare, among other social services.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
