Early primary election results pour in from across the Central Coast

Voters across California headed to the polls yesterday to vote in this year’s primary election.

Preliminary results continue to stream in, but with ballots still being counted, it may take days to call many county-level and local races.

This article references preliminary results from June 3 at 2:50 p.m. PDT.

Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra ahead in governor’s race

In the state’s most closely watched race, voters were faced with selecting the top two gubernatorial candidates that will advance to November’s general election, regardless of party affiliation.

According to the Associated Press, Republican candidate Steve Hilton and Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra are current frontrunners at 27.8% and 25.4% — making it unlikely that the two advancing candidates will be members of the same party.

Locally, preliminary results show Hilton ahead with San Luis Obispo County voters at nearly 33%, and Democratic candidate Tom Steyer leading with Santa Barbara County voters at 28%.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano told KCBX that more local election results will be posted Thursday evening.

County supervisors races still too close to call

In San Luis Obispo County, candidates went head to head to fill two district seats on the Board of Supervisors.

In District 4, preliminary results show incumbent Democrat and Board Chair Jimmy Paulding leading with a few hundred more votes than Republican challenger and local restaurant owner Adam Verdin.

The county’s southernmost district includes the communities of Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Nipomo.

In an April interview with KCBX, Paulding touted his accomplishments advocating on issues like housing and homelessness, and the construction of a Sheriff’s Office substation in Nipomo.

“The priorities of the Board of Supervisors have been the priorities that I heard from the community,” Paulding said.

Bunker King / KCBX News District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding at a SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting in January.

In District 2, voters had to choose a candidate to fill the seat of veteran supervisor Bruce Gibson, who’s held the office since 2007.

Preliminary results show civil engineer and independent candidate Michael Erin Woody leading with 240 more votes than former SLO Chamber of Commerce CEO and Democrat Jim Dantona, who also served as Gibson’s chief of staff.

In a sit-down interview with KCBX, Woody spoke at length about water issues in communities like Los Osos and his fear of “reckless development.”

“We are gonna go down an irreversible road that's going to, in a generation or two, start turning this place into Los Angeles,” Woody said.

Unlike other races, yesterday’s votes for supervisors in San Luis Obispo County will decide the winner, with no runoff election scheduled for November.

In Santa Barbara County’s District 5, a tight three-way race shows high school teacher Ricardo Valencia in first place with nearly 37% of the vote. Santa Maria City Councilmember Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez is currently in second place with 33.39%.

The top two candidates for District 5 will likely head to a runoff election this November.

Democrats ahead in elections to represent the Central Coast in D.C.

According to the Associated Press, Rep. Salud Carbajal will advance to November’s general election, where he will face the Republican candidate and runner-up Bob Smith.

In the House of Representatives, Carbajal currently represents District 24, which encompasses Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

In a press release on the results, Carbajal thanked Central Coast voters and condemned the Trump administration and the Republican party.

“I am determined to reverse those terrible policies and deliver commonsense solutions that actually help families,” he wrote.

Gabriela Fernandez Congressman Salud Carbajal visited City Farm SLO as part of a a three-day tour in February focused on the cost of living.

In District 19, incumbent Democrat Jimmy Panetta will face Republican challenger Peter Verbica this November, according to the Associated Press. Panetta’s district stretches along the coast from San Luis Obispo to Santa Clara County.

State Assembly races show incumbents leading

Assemblymember Dawn Addis is currently leading in the primary election with 53.1% of the vote. She represents California’s 30th State Assembly district, which includes the cities of Monterey, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

According to unofficial results, Republican challenger Shannon Kessler is in second place with 38.1%, ahead of Democratic candidate Susannah Brown.

In local results, Addis leads in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, but lags almost six points behind Kessler in San Luis Obispo County.

In State Assembly District 37, which includes almost all of Santa Barbara County, incumbent Gregg Hart leads with almost 60% of the vote. His district includes a small portion of San Luis Obispo County, where early results show voters favoring his Republican challenger Sari Domingues.

The election on who oversees elections

County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano currently holds a significant lead over two challengers, with more than 60% of the vote.

Clerk-recorders are, in part, responsible for ensuring the integrity of elections.

Cano ran against business owner Vanessa Rozo and Gaea Powell, who currently is facing a trial for felony election fraud.

Local measures on land, property and roads

This year's primary election cycle was fueled by candidates, and no statewide measures appeared on yesterday’s ballot.

Locally, Los Osos voters had to decide whether to approve Measure B-26, which would create a $185-per-year property tax to fund the conversion of the former Sunnyside School site into a community park. Current results show “No” votes leading.

In Santa Barbara, early results show more than two thirds of voters supporting Measure A2026. It would amend the city’s charter so it’s easier for the local government to lease or sell property.

Lompoc voters are leaning against a measure that would authorize a new 0.5% sales tax to fund road repair, according to preliminary results from Santa Barbara County.

KCBX News will continue to cover primary election results as more ballots are counted. Official results for many races could take weeks.

