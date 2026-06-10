SLO County rejects DA’s request for more funding

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors have tentatively approved next year's budget. The draft for fiscal year 2026-2027 did not include all of the funding requested by the District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Dan Dow told the board his office needed more money to hire new staff members at a Monday meeting.

“ I'm not advocating for me,” Dow told the board. “I'm not advocating for Dan Dow. I'm advocating for your district attorney's office.”

Dow asked for the hires earlier this year, arguing that his team’s case load has increased. One request was for a staff member dedicated to elder abuse.

Supervisors John Peschong and Heather Moreno supported Dow’s funding request, but their motion was ultimately voted down.

Board Chair Jimmy Paulding, who voted against the motion, said he had to weigh Dow’s ask against all the other county departments who had also requested additional funding.

“We're not in a position here where this board is talking about cutting services or cutting public safety,” Paulding said. “We're talking about living within our means.”

The version of the budget presented to the board on Monday adds up to roughly $1 billion.

Health and Human Services is the largest category of spending at 36%, with public safety following at 25%.

Members of the executive office said that SLO County is financially stable right now, but warned of anticipated disruptions in state and federal funding.

County CEO Matt Pontes said costs are predicted to increase faster than revenue in the coming years.

“As a result, this year's recommended budget reflects restraint,” Pontes told the board. “We have worked to limit the addition of ongoing general fund obligations wherever possible.”

The Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to approve a final version of the budget for fiscal year 2026-2027 at their meeting scheduled for June 16.