© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Maria police will use AI for non-emergency calls

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:43 PM PDT
Santa Maria Police Chief Christopher Williams said the AI system wouldn’t be used to replace human dispatchers.
Santa Maria City Council Live Stream
Santa Maria Police Chief Christopher Williams said the AI system wouldn’t be used to replace human dispatchers.

The Santa Maria Police Department is planning to adopt an AI-dispatch system for its non-emergency line.

The City Council voted Tuesday to award a contract to Hyper, a company owned by Motorola Solutions.

The Lompoc Police Department began using the same company to handle its non-911 calls back in February.

Santa Maria Police Chief  Christopher Williams told the council that the system has benefits over a human dispatcher.

For example, if every Santa Maria resident decided at once to contact the police, “they could all call at one time and be handled and be communicating with this AI technology,” Williams said.

The cost of Hyper’s product will add up to $304,996, according to the company’s proposal.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Council Member Gloria Soto asked if the system could make errors.

Williams acknowledged that it could, but mentioned that other cities have successfully used the system.

“It can detect if a person is stressed,” he said. “If it hears commotion or violence in the background, it'll immediately transfer that and give it a priority to a live communications dispatcher.”

Williams also clarified that the service is meant to supplement human dispatchers, and not replace them.

According to a proposal document created by Hyper, the company does not use customer data to train its AI models.
Tags
Government and Politics Santa MariaAISanta Maria City CouncilSanta Maria Police Department
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Related Content