Grover Beach won’t hold a special election for empty council seat

The Grover Beach City Council voted unanimously Monday night to fill an empty District 3 seat by appointment, instead of holding a special election next year. The decision came after Council Member Kathy McCorry-Driscoll resigned earlier this month, two years before her term is scheduled to end.

City Attorney Jennifer Thompson said holding a special election is estimated by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s office to cost $300 thousand. At Monday’s council meeting, Council Member Clint Weirick said he didn’t think that would be a good use of city funds.

“Obviously, I've been appointed, [I’ve] gone through two other appointments for other council members too,” Weirick said. “It could be a good process as long as we get good applicants.”

Currently, it’s too late in the year to add the open seat to November’s ballot, as the county’s candidate list has already been certified.

McCorry-Driscoll resigned from her District 3 seat in mid-August due to her recent move from the city for family reasons, according to a Grover Beach staff report.

“Most recently, the Council has predominantly chosen to fill vacancies by accepting applications and conducting interviews during open session meetings,” the report says.

In the upcoming November election, voters will choose members to fill two Grover Beach council seats.

Council Member Jules Tuggle, who was appointed to her District 2 seat in early 2025, will be running as an incumbent. Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee will also run to defend her seat from challenger and Planning Commissioner David Swift.

According to state law, the council will need to appoint someone to fill the District 3 seat within 60 days, or by October 13.