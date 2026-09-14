Local congressmen file amicus brief with Supreme Court: ‘mail-in voting is safe’

Two Central Coast congressmen have signed onto an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to block the Trump administration’s efforts to limit mail-in voting.

With less than two months before the midterm general election, the court will have to decide whether to uphold a previous ruling, or allow the U.S. Postal Service to change rules around mailing ballots.

Representatives Jimmy Panetta and Salud Carbajal signed onto the amicus brief about the case, arguing that Trump’s rule changes would violate the separation of powers.

Panetta said mail-in voting is essential for millions of Americans, especially seniors, “people with disabilities, rural residents, Americans living abroad and working families who are unable to reach a polling place on Election Day.”

In a statement to KCBX, Carbajal said Trump is trying to “cling to power by sowing chaos ahead of the midterm elections.”

The group that filed the brief is made up of over 200 current and former members of Congress, including 39 from California.

According to MIT’s Election Lab, in 2024, almost a third of Americans voted by mail.

