© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local congressmen file amicus brief with Supreme Court: ‘mail-in voting is safe’

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published September 14, 2026 at 8:36 AM PDT
A voter drops off their mail-in ballot in Everett, Washington.
Cindy Shebley
/
CC BY 2.0
A voter drops off their mail-in ballot in Everett, Washington.

Two Central Coast congressmen have signed onto an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to block the Trump administration’s efforts to limit mail-in voting.

With less than two months before the midterm general election, the court will have to decide whether to uphold a previous ruling, or allow the U.S. Postal Service to change rules around mailing ballots.

Representatives Jimmy Panetta and Salud Carbajal signed onto the amicus brief about the case, arguing that Trump’s rule changes would violate the separation of powers.

Panetta said mail-in voting is essential for millions of Americans, especially seniors, “people with disabilities, rural residents, Americans living abroad and working families who are unable to reach a polling place on Election Day.”

In a statement to KCBX, Carbajal said Trump is trying to “cling to power by sowing chaos ahead of the midterm elections.”

The group that filed the brief is made up of over 200 current and former members of Congress, including 39 from California.

According to MIT’s Election Lab, in 2024, almost a third of Americans voted by mail.
Tags
Government and Politics VotingElectionsJimmy PanettaSalud Carbajal
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Related Content