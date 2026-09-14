With mail-in voting uncertain, SLO County official says to use ballot drop box

The Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on the Trump administration’s plan to limit mail-in voting soon, but in the meantime a San Luis Obispo County election official is encouraging voters to use county ballot drop boxes instead.

In a press release sent out Monday, Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano recommended that voters send in their ballots as soon as possible, and use one of the county’s 18 official ballot drop boxes.

With only weeks until November’s midterm General Election, the Trump administration is trying to change U.S. Postal Service rules by requiring states to turn over voter lists and use a specific type of ballot envelope.

Those changes have been blocked by lower courts, but the Supreme Court will likely make a decision on the issue soon.

That’s led to uncertainty over whether voters will be able to mail in their ballots this November.

In the press release from the Clerk-Recorders Office, Cano said that currently, “there are no changes to timelines or processes,” but voters should plan ahead.

According to the Clerk-Recorders Office, 95% of SLO County voters vote by mail.

Ballots are currently being printed, and will be sent to registered voters by October 5. Official county drop boxes will open the next day, on October 6.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at the county’s Elections Office in downtown San Luis Obispo starting October 5, or at the Atascadero Elections Office starting October 26.