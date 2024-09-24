Central Coast healthcare workers threaten strike over low wages, understaffing

Hundreds of nursing assistants, emergency room staff and other healthcare workers on the Central Coast have voted to authorize a strike against Adventist Health. They’re calling on the company to address low wages and understaffing.

92% of local Adventist Health employees voted in favor of striking if needed. Their union, SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, said Adventist decided to raise healthcare costs for employees, worsening the staffing shortage by driving workers away.

Kimmy Evenson, a surgical technologist at Sierra Vista and part of the union’s bargaining team, said the vote is a last resort after more than a year of unsuccessful negotiations.

“We want a fair contract for employees. We want to be compensated appropriately so that our employees can actually afford to live where we work,” Evenson said. “We want to be covered by a fair health plan, and we want to make sure our working conditions are safe.”

Evenson said current working conditions are endangering both staff and patients.

“When you're short staffed, your current staff is working overtime and working long hours to ensure patient care,” Evenson said. “If people aren't getting enough rest between shifts or if people aren't able to recoup that themselves, then we have people going out sick or getting injured, and that just exacerbates the issue,” Evenson said.

According to Evenson, the next couple days of negotiations will determine whether a strike proceeds.

Adventist Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union represents nursing assistants, emergency room staff and other frontline healthcare workers.

