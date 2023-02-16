New bike route and other improvements coming to SLO's North Chorro neighborhoods

The City of San Luis Obispo is bringing a new bike route and other improvements to the North Chorro neighborhood.

The North Chorro Neighborhood Greenway will be a route that prioritizes bicycle and pedestrian travel to downtown SLO.

Suzanne Bankhead is the Vice President of JPW Communications, a firm doing outreach for the City of SLO.

“It's over one mile of bike and pedestrian pathways that are going to make it easier and safer for those that are walking and biking to from downtown SLO,” Bankhead said.

Construction of the bike route is expected to be completed by early 2024. The project will also feature several other developments, including flood protection measures after a heavy storm hit the Central Coast in January.

“It'll include enhanced pedestrian crossings, including over 40 accessible curb ramps and multiple high visibility crosswalk markings, and safety lighting throughout the neighborhoods,” Bankhead said. “And then improved stormwater management capabilities as well- really important given recent flooding that's taken place in the city.”

The project is part of a series of neighborhood enhancements called SLO in Motion . The city is aiming to make traveling by foot or bike more accessible for residents, which they say will help lower vehicle emissions.

The city council is expected to consider approving a construction contract for the North Chorro Neighborhood Greenway route at a meeting on March 7.

If approved, staff anticipate construction to start in the spring and summer of 2023. Bankhead said it may cause temporary inconveniences, such as lane reductions, detours, road closures and traffic delays.

“We're excited about the project. We know it's gonna have a lot of long-term benefits for SLO community members,” Bankhead said. “However, there will be some temporary impacts during construction.”

Residents will be notified before construction begins.

You can find out more about the SLO in motion projects at slocity.org/sloinmotion .