construction

The Santa Barbara County city of Solvang is now offering an amnesty program for residents with unpermitted additions. For the next six months, the city…
As part of a plan to increase affordable housing, this week San Luis Obispo County officials took some first steps: passing higher development fees on…
This month San Luis Obispo will host a housing summit, featuring the state lawmaker behind a push to override local zoning laws and build high-density…
Back in November of 2014... San Luis Obispo County voters approved a 275-million dollar bond for improvements to Cuesta College... known as Measure L.…
Traffic on Los Osos Valley Road (LOVR) in San Luis Obispo will shift entirely over to the newly constructed bridge over Highway 101 on Friday morning…
The popular Cal Trans rest area on the Gaviota coast will shut down Monday, May 5 so work crews can give both the northbound and southbound Highway 101…