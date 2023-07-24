© 2023 KCBX
KCBX Two-Way: San Luis Obispo suspends all-electric building ordinance amid ongoing court case

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:34 AM PDT
In April, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals court overturned Berkeley, California’s first ban on natural gas in new construction. Following the ruling, the City of San Luis Obispo has temporarily suspended the enforcement of its all-electric new buildings ordinance.

This pause means that permits for new buildings will no longer be denied if they include the use of natural gas.

KCBX’s Amanda Wernik spoke with Chief Building Official and Deputy Director of Community Development with the City of SLO Michael Loew to discuss the decision.

Amanda Wernik
Amanda Wernik is a reporter and substitute announcer at KCBX. She graduated from Cal Poly with a BS in Journalism. During her time at Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor for KCPR Radio and as an intern for the CJ Silas Show on ESPN Radio. Amanda enjoys surfing, reading, playing with her dog, traveling, and fronting her own rock band, Kiwi Kannibal.
