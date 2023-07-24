KCBX Two-Way: San Luis Obispo suspends all-electric building ordinance amid ongoing court case

In April, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals court overturned Berkeley, California’s first ban on natural gas in new construction. Following the ruling, the City of San Luis Obispo has temporarily suspended the enforcement of its all-electric new buildings ordinance.

This pause means that permits for new buildings will no longer be denied if they include the use of natural gas.

KCBX’s Amanda Wernik spoke with Chief Building Official and Deputy Director of Community Development with the City of SLO Michael Loew to discuss the decision.