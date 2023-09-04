SLO County non-profit opens home improvement "ReStore" in Paso Robles

Habitat for Humanity just opened a retail store in Paso Robles that sells home improvement items to support the non-profit’s programs. It's called the ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity works with families to build and own affordable housing. They also help seniors maintain their homes by making free repairs.

“Our main goal is to build affordable housing for home ownership, so families that are not able to get into the traditional market, we build houses at our cost for home ownership, specifically,” Nicholas Rasmussen, SLO Habitat for Humanity CEO, said.

There’s a ReStore in San Luis Obispo, too. Rasmussen said the stores sell items for home improvements and are a major source of the non-profit’s funding.

“It helps with our operating costs, it helps with funding the next build and all our programs. Everything that comes through the store feeds our other programs, it’s all interrelated,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity SLO County The ReStores rely on donations from builders, businesses, and community members. The proceeds fund Habitat for Humanity SLO County.

He said the stores rely on donations from builders, businesses, and community members. They stock new and gently-used items.

“We’ll receive donations anywhere from building materials, to furniture, to appliances, to tools, then we resell those,” he said.

Rasmussen said it’s a way to repurpose and recycle within the community. It also keeps building materials out of the land fill.

The stores don’t have the resources to fix broken appliances, and certain items like mattresses, used carpeting and some electronics are not accepted. There is a list of accepted items online, and you can call the store with questions.

ReStores are staffed by employees, but Rasmussen said Habitat for Humanity always welcomes volunteers from the community.