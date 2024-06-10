SLO city council approve application to shrink city limits for university housing

The San Luis Obispo City Council unanimously approved an application to shrink the city’s size by 25 feet. It's to make room for more housing at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Vista Meadows is a 33-unit development designed for faculty and staff with the university. It’s set to be located on the corner of Slack Street and Grand Avenue.

Before the city council unanimously approved the application last week, SLO’s city limits cut right through the proposed housing.

Whitney McDonald is SLO’s interim city manager. She said that the city limit would need to be changed for any projects to break ground.

“It doesn't make sense for the city boundary to go in the middle of somebody's property. We generally try to avoid that when we can,” McDonald said.

The university is not a part of SLO and has its own designated boundaries. Requests to modify the project will go before the city’s Planning Commission for recommendation, and later, the city council will conduct a public hearing on the matter.