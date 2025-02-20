New housing project planned for old Sears site in Santa Barbara

A former Sears site in Santa Barbara could soon become rental housing. A major redevelopment project is in the works for La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara to replace the old Sears with a 443-unit housing complex.

Plans include a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, according to the Santa Barbara City Contract Planner. 10% of the units would be affordable for moderate-income households.

The development also features a 10,000-square-foot amenities building, outdoor courtyards, and a multi-use path along Arroyo Burro Creek.

The project is still in early stages, with city reviews happening now. The Architectural Board of Review meets Mar. 3. The Planning Commission is set to weigh in this April.

A formal application and environmental review could take another 12 to 18 months.

