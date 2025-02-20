© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
New housing project planned for old Sears site in Santa Barbara

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 20, 2025 at 8:17 AM PST
A former Sears site in Santa Barbara could soon become rental housing. A major redevelopment project is in the works for La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara to replace the old Sears with a 443-unit housing complex.

Plans include a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, according to the Santa Barbara City Contract Planner. 10% of the units would be affordable for moderate-income households.

The development also features a 10,000-square-foot amenities building, outdoor courtyards, and a multi-use path along Arroyo Burro Creek.

The project is still in early stages, with city reviews happening now. The Architectural Board of Review meets Mar. 3. The Planning Commission is set to weigh in this April.

A formal application and environmental review could take another 12 to 18 months.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
