San Luis Obispo moves forward with rental housing registry proposal

The San Luis Obispo City Council has directed staff to begin developing a rental housing registry program, following a lengthy public debate.

The proposed system would require landlords to register rental units within the city, creating a centralized database aimed at improving oversight and collecting more accurate data on the local rental market.

Supporters say the registry would strengthen enforcement of state-mandated tenant protections, help identify illegal short-term rentals, improve code compliance and create better communication between tenants, landlords and the city.

Renter Angie Kasprzak urged council members to make the program mandatory.

“I’m confident that anyone that has recently lived close to the poverty line, or has close friends or family members that currently do so, have heard countless stories of horrendous living conditions in the city of San Luis Obispo, bad landlords and the lack of available affordable housing,” Casperzack said. “I believe the only way to make an effective rental registry is to make it mandatory.”

Another renter, Sawyer Sackett, told the council the registry would provide needed transparency in a city where housing is often the largest household expense.

“The ask here isn’t really that much, just a little transparency when it comes to the single most expensive aspect of anyone’s life,” Sackett said.

However, several landlords and property owners voiced opposition during public comment. They argued that California already has extensive rental housing laws in place and questioned whether a new local program is necessary.

City staff cautioned that implementing a comprehensive registry could take a couple of years under current staffing levels. Accelerating the timeline would likely require hiring additional staff or shifting priorities in the city’s work plan.

Staff will now prepare a financial and implementation plan outlining next steps for the council to consider.