Santa Barbara advances temporary rent freeze amid housing affordability debate

The Santa Barbara City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to advance two tenant protection ordinances, including a temporary moratorium on rent increases and changes to the city’s eviction rules.

The council approved the rent freeze through the regular ordinance process, after failing to pass it as an emergency measure. As a result, the moratorium will take effect on February 26, according to Councilmember Kristen Sneddon, rather than immediately.

Supporters of the rent freeze said the temporary pause is needed to protect tenants while the city develops a permanent rent stabilization program, which is expected to come before the council later this year.

Property owners who opposed the ordinances warned they would place additional strain on small landlords already facing rising expenses.

“In the last five years, our insurance has tripled,” said landlord Camille Bouchard. “Our utility and maintenance costs continue to rise, and a rent freeze only freezes our potential to survive as housing providers.”

However, Councilmember Sneddon said rising housing costs are affecting both renters and working families.

“We talk about mom-and-pop property owners,” Sneddon said. “You’ve got moms and pops who are struggling with their rent and working three or four jobs to be able to see their kids stable at night. These are grocery clerks, seniors.”

Housing advocates who spoke during nearly four hours of public comment urged council members to consider the consequences of displacement.

“I am begging the landlords in this room to have a tiny bit of perspective,” said Faith Huntington Baker, who said she has experienced homelessness. She cited increased risks of trauma and violence for people forced from their homes.

“I implore every landlord in this room to work three jobs and spend a week on the street,” Baker said.

In a separate 4-3 vote, the council approved changes to its just-cause eviction ordinance affecting landlords who permanently remove rental units from the market under the state’s Ellis Act.

The council amended the proposal to require that all evictions be completed within one year, citing concerns about lease terms and legal conflicts, and directed staff to return with additional Ellis Act provisions allowed under state law.

Councilmembers who voted against both measures raised questions about legal risks, impacts on small landlords, and whether the policies could discourage housing development.

Both ordinances are scheduled to take effect 30 days after approval.